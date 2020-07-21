Chicago shooting wounds at least 9 on South Side, police say

At least nine people were wounded Tuesday in a shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said, as the city continues to grapple with a surge in shootings amid a battle between local leaders and the Trump administration over the use of federal forces in the city to quell the violence.

A police spokesperson told Fox News a shooting occurred at 79th and Carpenter streets, but could not provide further details.

The extent of the victims' injuries was not specified. Calls to the Chicago Fire Department went unanswered.

The shooting comes a day after more than 20 people were shot Monday and after a deadly weekend in which 63 people were shot and 12 were killed.

On Monday, Trump vowed to send federal forces into the city amid a spike in violent crime. Local leaders have pushed back on the plan, arguing it exceeds the authority of the federal government.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.