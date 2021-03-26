Chicago shooting on South Side leaves at least 1 dead, 7 wounded: report

At least one person was killed and another seven wounded Thursday night when shots rang out during a gathering in Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood on the city's South Side.

A 26-year-old man died after being shot in the head when at least two men allegedly opened fire, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

CHICAGO SHOOTING LEAVES COP, SECURITY GUARD WOUNDED; 4TH COP SHOT IN 2 WEEKS, CPD LEADER SAYS

The other victims ranged in age from 22 to 40, including a 27-year-old who was shot in the head and listed in critical condition, the newspaper reported.

No other details about the shooting or any suspects were immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also Thursday, a Chicago police officer and a Home Depot security guard were allegedly shot by a shoplifting suspect in a separate shooting hours earlier in the Brighton Park neighborhood about six miles away.

The officer was released from the hospital after several hours and the guard was listed in grave condition, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police.