Chicago shooting leaves 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl wounded

A 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side Saturday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The two kids were walking out of a business around 3:23 p.m. when a car approached and two gunmen fired multiple shots from inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

The 12-year-old boy received a graze wound to his hip while the 15-year-old girl was struck in the calf and ankle. Both of them were transported to a local hospital in good condition.

Later, a 25-year-old man transported himself to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was also listed in good condition.

The suspects fled and no arrests have been made.

Seven shootings on Saturday left a dozen people wounded in Chicago, according to the police department. Shootings are up 9% so far this year compared to the same time frame in 2020.