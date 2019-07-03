Chicago Fourth of July plan features 1,500 extra cops on duty

One of the most dangerous cities in America is beefing up its security as Chicago, Illinois, residents ready to celebrate the nation's birthday.

The Fourth of July weekend is typically one of the most violent of the year in Chicago. The police department announced on Wednesday that a "pre-holiday gun and drug takedown" operation resulted in 77 arrests and nearly a dozen seized weapons.

CHICAGO HAS MOST VIOLENT WEEKEND THIS YEAR: 52 SHOT, 10 DEAD

The sweep, dubbed "Operation Independence," is similar to other police ops in recent years. Investigators have seized illegal guns and narcotics, and have kept known gang members locked up during the long holiday weekend.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office announced Wednesday an extra 1,500 police officers are set to be working this weekend, patrolling parks, streets and the lakefront, while the Chicago Fire Department plans to deploy two additional rescue boats.

LIGHTFOOT SWORN IN AS CHICAGO'S FIRST OPENLY GAY MAYOR, VOWS TO CUT DOWN ON CORRUPTION

On July 4, 2018, seven people were wounded across the city of Chicago between 1 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

During Memorial Day weekend in May, an additional 1,200 police officers patrolled Chicago. Despite an effort to decrease violence at least 34 people were shot — five fatally — in the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re flooding the zone. We know the areas in the city where we believe there are challenges," Lightfoot said at the time. "We’re gonna make sure that we are physically present, that we are engaging with people in those neighborhoods. And that we’re bringing resources into those areas in particular where we have concerns about any kind of conflict.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.