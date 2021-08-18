Chicago man robs woman just days after being released for similar crime, report says

A Chicago man accused of following and attacking a woman inside her apartment building earlier this month was accused of robbing a different person under similar circumstances just days after he was released following the first incident, according to a local report.

Deangelo Coleman was arrested on the morning of Aug. 11 and charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly trailing a woman into her Lakeview neighborhood apartment building and attacking, CWB Chicago reported Tuesday, citing authorities and prosecutors.

He fled the scene after hitting the 31-year-old victim, but was caught shortly thereafter by police who recognized him as matching the woman’s description, according to the report.

Authorities reportedly released Coleman, 25, on a signature bond hours after he was taken in. But on Sunday, he allegedly struck again.

He is accused of targeting a different woman, age 24, by following her into nearby building and into the elevator, where he ordered her to hand over her belongings, the report states. He later allegedly threatened to harm the woman, who fled down the stairs.

Police reportedly located Coleman using the stolen cell phone and charged him with felony robbery.

Cook County Sheriff's records show Coleman is being held on a $250,000 bond.