Chicago recorded 51 homicides last month-- the most in 4 years: report

Chicago recorded 51 homicides in January -- the highest total the city has recorded for the month in four years, according to a report.

Shootings also soared last month, in spite of cold weather gripping the city.

Chicago recorded 201 shootings through the end of January, police said. In 2020, the same time period saw 137 shootings, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

At least 10 officers have been shot since the beginning of 2021, compared to four officers struck during January last year, according to the paper.

Last year, the city recorded 35 killings in January, according to data released Monday by the Chicago Police Department and cited by the paper.

IN CHICAGO, METHAMPHETAMINE SEIZURES HIT NEW RECORD HIGH, DEA SAYS

According to Chicago police data, the city recorded 769 homicides in 2020, a 55% increase over 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The increase in violent crime last year was blamed on several factors, including the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local restrictions, and an unprecedented economic crisis, the Chicago Tribune reported.