Chicago protesters demand answers after release of Adam Toledo shooting

Protesters in Chicago demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo shouted "Why’d you kill a child?" and "He was just a child!" to police after the release the body camera footage of the incident earlier Thursday.

Toledo was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer on March 29.

Chicago's police review board on Thursday released the body cam video of the fatal shooting, which prompted the city to brace for protests.

Some protesters called for the arrest of the officer who shot Toledo and others called again for reform and revived the "Defund the Police" mantra.

The officer, identified as Eric E. Stillman, has been placed on administrative leave.

Protesters marching downtown also chanted "CPD! KKK! How many kids did you kill today?" according to WBBM-TV in Chicago.

Jose Herrera, who said he is Toledo's cousin, claimed officers had broken a Mexican flag he had been waving while protesting. "Those cops took my flag and broke it! I’m out here protesting the killing of my cousin. He doesn’t and didn’t deserve any of this," he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Still, the city stayed relatively calm compared to neighboring Minnesota where the Derek Chavin trial – accused in the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis – and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., last weekend spurred both cities into unrest.

Mourners in Little Village in Chicago, where the Toledo shooting took place, added candles and flowers to a growing memorial near the site of the shooting, according to the Chicago Tribune and Tribune reporter Paige Fry tweeted it felt like the city is "experiencing collective sadness."

Fry reported early Friday the protests had died down earlier and none had been much larger than 100 people.

She tweeted there was no violence and little property damage, although some businesses have boarded up.

Toledo died of a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers responded to an area on Chicago's West Side after learning that gunshots were detected by police-operated technology. Toledo and a 21-year-old man fled on foot when confronted by police and an officer shot the teen once, authorities said. The department described it as an armed confrontation.

Prosecutors said a gun was recovered from where Toledo was shot and gunshot residue was found on Toledo's hands but Adeena J. Weiss-Ortiz, the attorney for the Toledo family, said he did not have a gun in his hands when he was shot.

"Adam, during his last wind of life, did not have a gun in his hands after the officer screamed at him, ‘show me your hands.’ Adam complied, turned around, his hands were empty when the officer shot him," he said.

"If he had a gun, he tossed it," the lawyer continued. "The officer said, ‘Show me your hands.' He complied. He turned around."

