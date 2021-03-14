Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago police sergeant shot in face outside precinct

It remains unclear whether the sergeant was intentionally targeted.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Chicago police sergeant was shot in the face Sunday afternoon in the city’s 6th District, the department said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said the sergeant sustained a graze wound to the chin area and was transported to a local hospital in "good condition."

Brown said the sergeant is recovering at the hospital and is in "good spirits."

"Our officers display an enormous level of resiliency and put themselves in harm’s way each and every day, whether it’s responding to a call or simply standing in their own parking lot," Brown said.

It remains unclear whether the sergeant – whose identity has not been released – was intentionally targeted or struck by a stray bullet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives are investigating. No offenders are in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money