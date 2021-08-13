Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Victim of botched Chicago police raid says Officer Ella French showed her 'dignity' and 'respect'

Anjanette Young praying for French’s family, spokesperson says

By Greg Norman , Bradford Betz | Fox News
Former Dallas police officer C'mone Wingo speaks about the 'defund the police' movement after officer Ella French was killed in Chicago.

A Black social worker who is suing Chicago and its police department over a botched 2019 raid says recently-slain officer Ella French was the only one to show her "any dignity and respect" on the night of the ordeal. 

Anjanette Young, in a video released late last year, was seen naked and being handcuffed by police after officers raided the wrong home in February 2019. French – who died on Aug. 7 after being shot in the head during a traffic stop – had been called to Young’s home following the raid and "allowed her to get dressed, in the privacy of her bedroom," a spokesperson for her lawyer said in a statement on Young’s behalf to Fox News. 

"Officer French was the only officer who showed Ms. Young any dignity or respect on the night of the raid," the statement continued. "Ms. Young is praying for Officer French's family and offers her sincerest condolences to them and all of Officer French's friends and colleagues." 

Anjanette Young and attorney Keenan Saulter speak regarding developments on Young's case and efforts to work with the City of Chicago to bring the matter to a resolution outside of the Thompson Center in Chicago on June 16, 2021. Young was the victim of a botched raid by Chicago police two years ago when police entered the wrong home. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM)

CHICAGO COP-KILLING SUSPECT LINKED TO HIT-AND-RUN WHILE FREE ON PROBATION, REPORT SAYS 

The video released of Young on the night of the raid shows her telling officers multiple times that they had the wrong address. Police allegedly did not allow Young to put on clothes before cuffing her. 

Investigators had arrived at her home after an unnamed informant provided her address, claiming a man was illegally possessing a gun at the property, according to the Associated Press. 

Chicago Police Department Officer Ella French was shot and killed last week.

Chicago Police Department Officer Ella French was shot and killed last week. (Facebook)

Young had returned home from work and was undressing for bed when police barged in, the AP adds. 

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have accused 29-year-old Jamel Danzy, of Indiana, of being the alleged "straw purchaser" of the semiautomatic handgun used to fatally shoot 29-year-old French once in the head and critically wound her partner, a 39-year-old male officer, during the Aug. 7 traffic stop at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue. 

Your Money