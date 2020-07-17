Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US protests
Published

Chicago police, protesters clash near Columbus statue in Grant Park

Rioters were heard chanting, “Columbus was a murderer! Columbus was a thief!” reports say

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A protest near the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago’s Grant Park turned violent Friday night, as the crowd started hurling objects at police officers who were guarding the statue, according to reports.

As conditions worsened, dozens of police officers arrived from across the city, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

At least four police officers were injured at the scene, the report said.

At least a dozen rioters were taken into custody, a reporter from Chicago's WBBM-TV wrote on Twitter. One injured woman was seen with a bandaged head, being prepared for transport to a hospital, WBBM's Charlie De Mar reported.

CHICAGO'S LIGHTFOOT CALLS WHITE HOUSE'S MCENANY A 'KAREN,' AFTER REPORTED 'DERELICT MAYOR' SLIGHT

The protest began at the park’s Buckingham Fountain, then the crowd moved to the Columbus statue, with some members throwing a rope around it – in an apparent attempt to topple it, the Chicago Tribune and Chicago's WGN-TV reported.

Rioters were heard chanting, “Columbus was a murderer! Columbus was a thief!” the newspaper reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As objects flew in the air toward police, some officers were seen hitting some members of the crowd with batons, the Tribune reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.