Chicago police officer shot in face, suspect taken into custody: reports

A Chicago police officer was shot Monday, authorities said, following another violent weekend in which four people were killed in 21 shootings.

The officer was responding to reports of an altercation between a security guard and an alleged offender acting erratically at the Ulta Beauty store around 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West North Avenue, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters.

CHICAGO FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST POLICE UNION; LIGHTFOOT DENOUNCES 'RHETORIC OF CONSPIRACY THEORISTS'

The suspect got into a struggle with the officer that continued into the shopping area parking lot as another officer arrived, he said.

"This offender then fired three rounds from their gun at our officer, striking him once," Brown said.

An officer was struck shot in the face and sustained a "through and through" non-life-threatening wound, Brown said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers did not return fire during the shooting. The suspect was arrested at the scene and a handgun was recovered. Details about the injured officer were not released.

Brown said responding officers were close to the incident because the department has stepped up patrols in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During an earlier press briefing, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Police Superintendent David Brown has responded to the incident. The shooting came hours after the department released its weekend crime figures.

The data said four people were killed and 22 were shot from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.