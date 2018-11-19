Chicago police officer in 'critical condition' after shooting at hospital: officials

A Chicago police officer was shot and remains in "critical condition" after a suspect opened fire at Mercy Hospital on Monday, a spokesman for the department said.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, is "receiving excellent care" following the active shooting incident.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief Communications Officer for the Chicago Police Department, said "multiple victims" were reported at the hospital. He tweeted that, "Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital," and noted, "At least one possible offender is shot."

The hospital confirmed just after 5:30 p.m. that a shooting took place, and was over.

"Chicago Police Department have secured the hospital and patients are safe," the hospital tweeted.

The FBI is assisting Chicago police in their investigation.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

