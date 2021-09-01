Chicago police Officer Ella French: 1 of 2 brothers charged to appear in court after slain cop's 30th birthday

One of the two brothers facing charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Ella French during a traffic stop is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, a day after French’s mother and the Chicago Police Department celebrated what would have been her 30th birthday.

Eric Morgan, a 22-year-old charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice, is expected to make a court appearance Wednesday, WGN first reported. He was inside the vehicle stopped by police Aug. 7 in the West Englewood neighborhood alongside his brother, 21-year-old suspect Monty "Emonte" Morgan, who investigators say then opened fire.

The shooting left French dead, and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., critically wounded. A third officer, Josh Blas, returned fire, striking Monty Morgan as he ran away, police said. Monty Morgan is expected to appear before a judge later in the week and is charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted murder of two other officers, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Both brothers remained held without bond as of early Wednesday. Meanwhile, vigils and birthday celebrations were held across Chicago Tuesday for what would have been French’s 30th birthday. Her mother, who blew out candles on a birthday cake for French in a ceremony attended by Chicago police Superintendent David Brown, also penned a thank you letter to the community.

"My family and I wish to say THANK YOU to the people of the City of Chicago and the surrounding communities," Elizabeth French said in a letter shared online by the Chicago Police Department. "We wish to thank all the women and men of the Chicago Police Department, those special people of the Special Activities Division of CPD, and all the women and men in law enforcement near and far."

She specifically thanked Chicago dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr., who got word of the shooting unfolding during his shift and quickly sprang into action. Dispatch audio revealed how he sent backup officers within seconds, ordered a perimeter of the area and relayed detailed descriptions of the suspects, all while demanding other dispatchers "stay off my air."

Elizabeth French also named those involved with French’s funeral and burial, including Chicago Police Department chaplains, Fr. Brandt and Cardinal Cupich, Milos Djordjevic of Caring Cremations, "all the wonderful people and students" of St. Rita of Cascia and the staff of Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

"We wish to thank all friends, old and new, and we wish to thank the many faces and names of people who remain unknown to us," Elizabeth French wrote in her letter. "Your beautiful and heartfelt words of comfort, prayers, and donations will be remembered forever. More importantly, your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life."

"I wish it was possible to thank each and every one of you personally. I will try where I can," the letter continued. "Please accept this humble letter of thanks to all of you from a grateful mother. I am so blessed. Ella is so honored. God bless you all."

For a final sign off, the mother added, "P.S. Happy Birthday Ella Grace! I love you. Mom."

Meanwhile, the police superintendent shared a video of Elizabeth French blowing out candles on a birthday cake with her daughter’s name, as well as a photo of her holding up a framed photo of Ella in police uniform. Brown and Elizabeth French embraced at the outdoor event held by picnic tables as other uniformed officers and volunteers posed for a photo outside the police station.

"Happy Birthday, Ella. God Bless you. You will never be forgotten," Brown tweeted. "Ella will forever be remembered as a hero and her memory will never be forgotten. Ella's legacy lives on through her courageous mother, her family and the men and women of the [Chicago Police Department]."