Chicago police officer dragged by vehicle in hit-and-run

A Chicago police officer was involved in a hit-and-run Friday night when a routine traffic stop spun out of control.

Officers stopped a black Chevy Impala at around 7:30 p.m. in Englewood when the driver reversed his car and dragged an officer, pinning him between the offender’s vehicle and a viaduct, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) told Fox News.

The officer discharged his weapon during the incident, resulting in shots fired by police with no hits, authorities said. He then hobbled to a nearby SUV with help from his fellow officers.

The officer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Sun-Times initially reported. The CPD told Fox News on Saturday morning that the officer was in "good condition."

A witness said the driver was hanging out of his car as he made his escape, scraping her SUV as he sped by.

"He had his door open like he was going to jump out of the car," Teccara Murphy told ABC 7 Chicago. "Flying up 63rd with the door wide open and I thought maybe he was going to get over but he didn't. He actually swerved into my lane, hit my car and continued."

The incident remains under investigation.

The hit-and-run occurred just a few miles from where Officer Ella French was shot and killed, and her partner badly injured, during another traffic stop. One of the two brothers facing charges in French’s death was linked to a hit-and-run case from April in which a pedestrian was sent flying up against a stop sign.