Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago police officer dragged by vehicle after traffic stop: report

At least two suspects were in custody after the incident

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized on Monday night after being dragged by a vehicle following a traffic stop on the city's South Side, according to reports. 

At least two suspects were in custody after the incident, which occurred around 8 p.m. at West 95th and South Lafayette streets. The officer was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were conducting a traffic stop when the driver fled the scene, as the unidentified officer held onto the driver's side door, Chicago's WMAQ-TV reported.

WEEKEND GUN VIOLENCE IN CHICAGO LEAVES 47 SHOT, 5 DEAD

The vehicle, a white Chevy Impala, later collided with a concrete pillar, which caused the officer to be ejected from the door before striking another fixed object, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.