A Chicago police officer was fatally shot at Mercy Hospital on Monday, sources confirmed to Fox News.

In addition to the unidentified officer, three others were wounded and remained in critical condition after the active shooting, police said. The suspected gunman is dead, although it wasn't immediately clear if the shooter was killed or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police officer has not yet been identified.

Earlier Monday, Anthony Guglielmi, Chief Communications Officer for the Chicago Police Department, said "multiple victims" were reported at the hospital. He tweeted that, "Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital," and noted, "At least one possible offender is shot."

The hospital confirmed just after 5:30 p.m. that a shooting took place, and was over.

"Chicago Police Department have secured the hospital and patients are safe," the hospital tweeted.

The FBI is assisting Chicago police in their investigation.

Fox News' Matt Finn and Jake Gibson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.