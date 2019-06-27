Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Chicago police offering $10,000 reward for information on suspect who shot officer

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Chicago police are still searching for the gunman who shot and critically injured an off-duty officer Wednesday morning and are now offering a $10,000 reward for information on the suspect.

Wednesday night, Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted a photo of the dark, four-door Toyota Camry with tinted windows the shooter was reportedly driving. He said detectives were "working to trace its path of travel" using cameras around the city.

CHICAGO OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BEING SHOT, POLICE COMMISSIONER DECRIES GUN VIOLENCE

Police won't release the name of the 25-year-old injured officer but say he was driving past an elementary school on the city's South Side at 1:38 a.m. when the suspect fired about 20 shots, striking him in the head at least once. The officer was with a woman at the time, but she was unhurt.

Chicago marks most violent weekend of 2019 with 52 shootings, 10 deathsVideo

The officer underwent emergency surgery at the University of Chicago Medical Center and was showing signs of improvement, police said Wednesday. In a press conference, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officer was responding to stimuli and even gave hospital visitors a thumbs up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Wednesday's presser, Johnson emotionally denounced gun violence, asking his city to "put the guns down."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.