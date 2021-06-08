Women seen twerking on Chicago police car, prompting investigation

The Chicago Police Department has launched an investigation after a video has emerged purportedly showing three women twerking on top of one of its cruisers.

Footage shows the SUV slowly making a right turn in an intersection as the women are dancing on top of the hood, windshield and roof of the vehicle. A crowd could be seen following the vehicle and filming the scene with their cell phones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Chicago Police Department is aware of a video that surfaced on social media showing several females riding on a marked squad car," Deputy Director Tom Ahern said in a statement obtained by Fox32 Chicago.

It was not immediately clear where and when the incident occurred.