Chicago
Chicago nurse brawls with train passenger who ranted about coronavirus: video

'Fighting through this pandemic for us, and he shouldn’t have to go through that on his way to work'

Peter Aitken
By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Warning, graphic video: Nurse and passenger clash on Chicago trainVideo

Warning, graphic video: Nurse and passenger clash on Chicago train

Dramatic video shows a nurse and a fellow passenger brawling on the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line. Witnesses say the passenger was ranting about the coronavirus pandemic.

Video captured on the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line shows a male nurse brawling with a fellow passenger, who witnesses claimed was ranting about the coronavirus.

Witness Katrice Hardaway recorded the exchange on her cellphone. The man who confronted the nurse is heard shouting at him about health care workers and blaming them for the pandemic.

The nurse supposedly tried to convince the man to leave him alone, with witness Hardaway hitting the panic button on the train as the situation grew more severe.

The nurse then stood to defend himself, and the two men struggled against each other for a time.

Other passengers tried to intervene in the confrontation but when the train arrived at a stop, the instigator refused to get off. Instead, the nurse departed -- with Hardaway following him.

“Fighting through this pandemic for us, and he shouldn’t have to go through that on his way to work,” Hardaway told Chicago's WBBM-TV.

The nurse is reportedly looking to press charges; the suspect remained at large.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

