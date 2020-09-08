Chicago, New York City reeling from holiday weekend gun violence

Cities in some parts of the country are reeling from a holiday weekend of bloodshed, including the murder of an 8-year-old in Chicago and the shooting of a 6-year-old in New York City, as officials continue to grapple with gun violence nationwide.

The young girl was killed and two adults were severely wounded after they were shot Monday evening in Chicago while traveling in a vehicle on the city's South Side.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the Canaryville neighborhood, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said.

The girl was with her mother and two other adults in a Subaru SUV when they stopped at a red light at 47th Street and Union Avenue, with a Dodge Charger behind them, police said. Once the stoplight turned green, authorities noted that someone in the Charger then opened fire, striking the child, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

Monday night’s shootings capped a violent Labor Day weekend in the city, with 10 murders, 38 shootings and 51 shooting victims between 6 p.m. on Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday, a Chicago Police spokesperson told Fox News.

Tom Ahern, CPD’s deputy director of news affairs and communications later shared photographs of the car that police say was used in the shooting involving the 8-year-old, which appears to be a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

So far in 2020, figures from the Chicago Tribune show that at least 175 children ages 16 or younger have been shot in the nation's third largest city, with at least 21 of them dying.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department told Fox News it reported 5 murders, 22 shootings and 28 shooting victims between Friday and Monday, a period of days that included the famous early morning J’Ouvert Festival in Brooklyn. Eleven people were wounded in five separate shootings on Monday alone, police said.

Early Monday morning, a 6-year-old boy was exiting a car with his mom in Brooklyn when he and his mother were shot, according to the New York Post.

“The bullet went through both legs,” 47-year-old Patricia Brathwaite said of her son’s injuries. “One leg it hit just muscle, but the other leg it shattered his bone, his femur bone.”

The boy underwent surgery as a result of the injuries, and is expected to survive.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has long said the city is actively seeking gun and violent crime offenders. The department reported 160 gun arrests last week, and 37 more on Monday, Shea said in a Tuesday tweet.

In Boston, 8 people were struck by bullets, though all have survived so far, local news station WCVB-TV reported, noting that shootings have surged by almost 30% so far this year compared to last.

"A lot of it's random, and it doesn't seem like it's concerted or connected efforts in a lot of ways," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said, according to the news station. "I think a lot of people don't have places to go because restaurants and clubs are closed down at certain times. A lot more parties are happening."

Boston Police Department had not yet released its crime statistics for the holiday weekend as of Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Elsewhere, three people were murdered in Baltimore, Md., where at least seven shootings were reported over the Labor Day weekend, local FOX 5 News reported. According to information shared on the Baltimore Police Department Facebook page, at least 22 people were shot from midnight Saturday through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.