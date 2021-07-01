Chicago murders, shootings down in June compared to last year

The number of murders, shootings and wounded victims reported in Chicago in the month of June was down compared to the same time in 2020, police department statistics show.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) said Thursday there were 78 murders last month compared to the 98 killings reported in June 2020, or a 20% decrease. There have also been six fewer murders so far this year compared to the same time in 2020 and murders are down for the third consecutive month, police said.

Despite being down compared to last year, murders year-to-date are still high compared to the same time in 2019 – with 246 – and 2018 – with 263, police said.

Meanwhile, there were 363 shootings last month – 53 fewer than in June 2020, with 499 wounded victims – down 41, CPD statistics show.

Shootings year-to-date are up by 138, or 10%, from 1,377 in June 2020 to 1,515 last month, police said. The number of shooting victims is up by 224, or 13%, from 1,656 to 1,880.

CPD officers have confiscated just over 5,900 guns – including 290 assault-style weapons – so far in 2021, or 26% more than during the same period last year, police said. CPD Superintendent David O. Brown said the department projects it will "recover more than 12,000 guns this year."

"Each illegal gun taken off our streets is potentially a life saved," Brown said. "We've asked so much from our officers over the past six months, who continue to answer the call each day and night in service to our city."

According to the department, 31 CPD officers have been shot at year-to-date, with six being wounded.