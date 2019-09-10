Chicago murder victim testified against cousin's accused killer in June

Chicago gun violence this weekend claimed the life of a young woman who only a few weeks ago testified against her cousin’s accused killer, according to reports.

Treja Kelley’s family suspect the 18-year-old's murder may be connected to her testimony, which helped prosecutors obtain a conviction.

“I feel in my heart of hearts that that might be the case,” Kelley’s grandmother, Judy Fields, told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday. “But we don’t know for sure.”

CHICAGO MAYOR CLASHES WITH CRUZ OVER GUN VIOLENCE: ‘KEEP OUR NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH’

The pregnant Kelley was walking home from her job Sunday evening but never made it, FOX32 Chicago reported Tuesday.

Police say a man emerged from an alley and shot her multiple times, according to the station.

A jury heard Kelley testify in June against Deonte Davis, who was charged with killing Kelley's 17-year-old cousin Christopher Fields in a 2016 drive-by shooting, prosecutors said Tuesday.

CHICAGO'S BLOODY LABOR DAY WEEKEND SEES AT LEAST 35 SHOT, 7 OF THEM KILLED

Davis was found guilty after Kelley testified she witnessed the murder.

Fields said the family feared for Kelley’s safety after she testified, the Sun-Times reported.

“We were doing what we could to transport her every place she went,” Fields said. “Normally, [Kelley] would take an Uber home from work, but I don’t know why she didn’t.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The paper quoted Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi as saying that detectives working the Kelley homicide were “investigating all possibilities” as they try and come up with a motive.