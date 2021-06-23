Chicago mom who was beaten, shot in weekend road-rage ambush dies days after boyfriend

A Chicago woman died Tuesday after being beaten and shot in the neck by a group of suspects following a minor traffic crash on Saturday night, according to reports.

Yasmin Perez’s boyfriend, Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, was shot in the head, hip and thigh during the same ambush and was pronounced dead at a hospital, FOX 32 in Chicago reported.

No arrests have been made. A manhunt was underway for the suspects.

The couple had rear-ended a parked car near Humboldt Park around 9:15 p.m. local time after attending the city’s Puerto Rican Day parade on Saturday when the suspects got out of their car and attacked the couple, according to FOX 32.

A video shared on social media purportedly shows the victims either being pulled out or falling out of their car during the shooting.

"My heart is destroyed, that was my best friend, my brother," Arzuaga's brother told FOX 32 over the phone on Sunday night.

The couple had two children: Sofiya and Jaden. Jaden will be 1 year old on Friday, the station reported.

CHICAGO AMBUSH: MAN MURDERED, WIFE WOUNDED WHILE CELEBRATING PUERTO RICAN DAY PARADE

Friend Jae Pacheco told FOX 32 it was love at first sight for the couple.

"They first met each other at a party and it was over with from there," she said. "They fell in love with each other and they spent years together. They made a family together."

Pacheco said Perez, 25, was a "great mom."

"She loved her kids so much," she told the station. "You could tell they were so loved and they were so happy."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed Monday to catch the killers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You need to turn yourself in because we are going to spare no resource whatsoever to find them and you and bring you to justice and make sure that these people who created such brazen chaos and harm are held in custody until they see their day in court," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said police have identified the suspected shooter and have "promising leads" for the other suspects, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Chicago police reported 38 shooting incidents, 54 shooting victims and eight murders from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight on Sunday.



