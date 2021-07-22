Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published
Last Update 29 mins ago

Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 8 injured in third mass attack in six hours, police say

Two of the shooting incidents happened within minutes of each other, investigators say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Chicago dispatching mental health professionals instead of cops a 'bad idea': Napolitano Video

Chicago dispatching mental health professionals instead of cops a 'bad idea': Napolitano

Alderman Anthony Napolitano with reaction to Windy City police officers being replaced on 911 calls.

A drive-by shooting targeting a party bus in Chicago late last night has left eight people injured in what was the third mass attack in the city in a span of six hours, police say. 

The gunfire unfolded hours after a pair of shootings happened within minutes of each other in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood, killing a 14-year-old boy who was hit in the head and wounding nine others, according to Fox32 Chicago.  

Five people were struck in each of the first two shootings and it is not immediately clear if they are connected, the station adds. One of them happened near an elementary school. 

CHICAGO FAMILY SAYS THEY ARE MOVING AFTER BABY GIRL SHOT IN HEAD, REPORT SAYS 

In the third shooting involving the party bus, which occurred just before midnight in Lincoln Park, someone in a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up alongside the vehicle and opened fire, police told the Chicago Sun-Times

The victims in the attack ranged in age from 23 to 52, and are currently in good to serious conditions at local hospitals, the newspaper says. 

They were struck in areas including the chest, leg and groin, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. 

No one is in custody in connection to any of those three shootings, reports say. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Across the city of Chicago, a total of 28 people were reported injured in shooting incidents on Wednesday, including the three mentioned above.

Police tell Fox News they will hold a press conference about the shootings at 12 p.m. ET.

Your Money