Chicago man allegedly sets fire to building, records video bragging about blaze: reports

A Chicago man is accused of setting a fire that spread to a Lawndale home and then broadcasting video of the arson – and bragging about setting the blaze – as the building continued to burn, according to police and local reports.

Edward Robinson, 19, was arrested following the Thursday fire and charged with aggravated arson and possession of a controlled substance, according to police and CWB Chicago.

According to authorities. Robinson set fire to a dumpster that was on the north side of a building on South Christiana Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when the building gradually erupted in flames. Two females, ages 16 and 50, were inside at the time but were able to escape unscathed.

CHICAGO WEEKEND SHOOTINGS: 60 PEOPLE WOUNDED, INCLUDING 11 KIDS

But according to CWB Chicago, Robinson then shared live video on the Citizen app showing firefighters treating the blaze.

"I’m live on Citizen app, gang!" he can allegedly be heard saying with a laugh in video shared online by the news site.

CHICAGO DRIVE-BY SHOOTING KILLS 1, INJURES 5 OTHERS, INCLUDING OFF-DUTY FIREFIGHTER IN CRITICAL CONDITION

The person then passes the phone to someone else and proceeds to pose and perform hand signals to the camera.

"The person recording is the reason this fire is happening," the person later says.

He continues to admits during the livestream that he set the fire, at one point saying: "I caused this fire with this lighter," according to the CWB Chicago video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the report, Robinson was ordered held on $500,000 bail and will be required to have electronic monitoring.