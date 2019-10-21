Chicago man used feces to vandalize cars, cops say

He might as well have been the "No. 2" most wanted Midwestern vandal.

Chicago police say they’ve caught the man who was damaging parked cars and stores with food...and what food eventually becomes.

Police said Ke Hu, 46, was arrested last week as the person “wanted for using feces and food to deface vehicles and storefronts,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday.

Hu was charged with one felony and 11 misdemeanors in connection with the vandalism. He's accused of vandalizing cars in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, where he is a resident.

Detectives began looking for a suspect in June after getting a number of reports about vehicles smeared with feces, the paper reported.

Hu allegedly struck in the early morning hours, with police saying he roamed around the neighborhood in white gloves while carrying a brown paper bag.

County records show Hu was placed on electronic home monitoring after an initial court appearance, according to the Sun-Times.