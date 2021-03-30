Chicago man, 18, killed after shooting police officer, security worker, investigators say

An 18-year-old Chicago man has died after he was fatally shot while firing at a police officer and security worker near a Home Depot, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The Chicago medical examiner identified the 18-year-old as Travon Chadwell, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Chicago PD did not identify the victims, though the officer involved was treated for his wounds at a hospital and has since been discharged.

"The entire Chicago Police Department is relieved to see our officer discharged from the hospital after being shot in the line of duty last night," the department said in a March 26 Facebook post.

The shooting occurred on March 25 around 5 p.m. when Chadwell, who was armed, fired shots at a male victim, whom the Chicago Tribune identified as a security worker.

Chadwell also fired shots at officers as they pursued him on foot, according to the Chicago PD. The injured officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The security worker sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Chicago Medical Center "in grave condition," according to police.

Chadwell was transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.