Chicago Labor Day weekend shootings wound 63, including 8 children: police

Six people were killed and 63 total victims, including eight children, were shot in Chicago over the extended Labor Day weekend, police said Tuesday.

Chicago Police Department reported 49 shootings from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday. The six murder victims include a 4-year-old Alabama boy who died after he was shot on Friday while getting his hair done inside a west side apartment, according to authorities.

The boy’s mother, Angela Gregg, told the Chicago Tribune on Monday that she had no idea about a motive, "but we just know our baby is not supposed to lose his life at 4 years old, and somebody needs to step up and say something.

"The police don’t know anything yet because no one is talking. No one is coming forward," she said. "People aren’t answering their doors, and the people that are answering their doors are saying they don’t know anything. … Somebody in Chicago knows something."

Mychal Moultry, who arrived in Chicago with his mother earlier Friday from their home in Decatur, Alabama, is the second 4-year-old to die as a result of gunfire in Chicago this year. He’s the second 4-year-old shot within a week. Gregg said she was not with the boy during the incident. The boy’s father was nearby and held his son until paramedics arrived, according to a community activist.

A GoFundMe has since been created to benefit Mychal's family.

Other juvenile shootings victims were ages 12, 13, 14, 15, 15, 16 and 17, police have said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown had a message for criminal offenders, asking them: "Why are you continuing to be around young people, our children?"

"That’s on you," he added.

He urged such offenders to "stay away from children if you want to live that life."

"You’re harming this community. You’re harming these families," he added. "And we will be relentless in pursuing you as an offender."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot added her own entreaty Monday, expressing frustration that often, people in the neighborhoods where incidents occur know the people involved but are reluctant to cooperate.

"I understand the fear that’s out there but I’m just calling upon people in these neighborhoods...," Lightfoot said. "You’ve got to have your faith overcome your fear, you’ve got to step up."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.