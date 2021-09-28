Chicago food delivery driver shot and killed as police investigate potential robbery, carjacking motive

A Chicago food delivery driver was shot and killed Monday night – and police continue to investigate whether the deadly encounter happened as part of a robbery or carjacking attempt.

The 57-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. when police say a Black man approached on foot and fired shots.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. No one was immediately taken into custody.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate. Chicago police declined to comment to Fox News Digital on whether the driver was working for any online food ordering and delivery platform.

During a press conference on Sept. 20, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said there have been 990 carjacking arrests made so far this year. Of those arrests, 235 were for vehicular hijacking, 273 were for possession of a stolen vehicle and 482 were for criminal trespass of a vehicle.