Chicago
Published

Hundreds of Chicago firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze at West Side auto parts warehouse

The fire required over 250 firefighters and 90 engines and trucks to contain

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Hundreds of firefighters battled a fire at an auto parts warehouse on Chicago’s West Side.

The fire started burning at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the fire department said that a person inside the building called to report a fire on the roof.

Images posted to the Chicago Fire Media Twitter account show multiple trucks fighting to contain the blaze. More than 250 firefighters and 90 engines and trucks were involved, FOX 29 reported

The initial report was for a three-alarm fire, which rose to a four-alarm fire. Additionally, the department designated the blaze a Level 1 hazmat due to the potentially hazardous materials inside the facility. 

The spokesman told reporters that the damage was "extensive," and the building would likely be demolished. 

The fire department did not report anyone injured in the fire as of 10 a.m.

The fire was finally snuffed out around noon.

