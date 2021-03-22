Chicago crime: 25 shot, including 10-year-old boy and police officer, during weekend bloodshed

A 10-year-old boy was one of 25 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, when he was inside a car as one or more gunmen opened fire, police said Monday.

The boy was in a car on West Lake Street with a man, 24, and a woman, 25, around 6:45 p.m. Friday when their attackers approached and fired shots, Chicago Police Department said. The younger male was struck in the leg, while the woman was shot in the thigh and ankle.

Both were taken to a local hospital in good condition. Meanwhile, the adult male victim could not be saved.

Just hours earlier, a 4-year-old boy was inside a different car when another vehicle "pulled up alongside and fired shots" inside, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his facial area, but is in good condition, police said.

Investigators have not made arrests in either of the shootings.

Murders and more weekend crime

Chicago Police Department reported 20 shootings involving 25 total victims from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Four people were killed during that time, including the 24-year-old man during the Friday evening shooting, police said.

The other murder victims include a 23-year-old man who was with a 25-to-30-year-old woman when both were shot. According to police, the victims "were sitting in a vehicle when they were discovered with gunshot wounds" around 6:40 p.m. Sunday on South Michigan Street. The man, who was struck in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also on Sunday, a 39-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by someone he knew inside an apartment on West North Avenue, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital, but could not be saved. Additional details were not immediately available, but police said the suspect has not been arrested.

And on Saturday, two men, ages 27 and 31, were on S. Prairie Street shortly after 3 p.m. when they "heard shots and felt pain," police said. The younger victim died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a CPD officer was wounded when the attacker ambushed police on Saturday morning while they were responding to a shooting, police officials said.

The injured officer suffered a gunshot wound to the hand but was expected to survive. The suspect was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder, Supt. David Brown said on Twitter.

It was the third time a CPD officer was shot in only a week.

Carjacking turned violent

A 17-year-old male was sitting in his car just before 3 a.m. Saturday when he said a stranger approached, "shot him and took his vehicle," police reported.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his left leg and abdomen and was taken to an area hospital. He was not immediately able to provide investigators with more information.

Police are still looking for his attacker.