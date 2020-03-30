Chicago cops disperse crowd at church for violating coronavirus stay-at-home order

Chicago cops enforced a statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order at an Assyrian church Sunday, dispersing a large crowd that was there for a funeral.

Cops acted after going to St. Odisho Church and seeing a crowd of up to 60 people, many of them elderly, according to reports.

“This is sincerely the last thing we want to do, but public health during this climate is vastly important for everyone,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, said according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

He said several mourners were seen drinking from the same cup during the service before officers “expedited the completion of the funeral service and dispersed patrons.”

There were no arrests and no one was summoned.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s issued the sweeping stay-at-home order March 21. It is due to expire on April 7.

In the state, at least 4,596 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 65 have died, the paper reported.