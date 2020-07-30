3 Chicago cops shot outside police station during arrest, suspect also hit, authorities say

Three Chicago police officers were shot Thursday morning while taking a violent carjacking suspect into custody outside a police station on the city’s West Side, authorities said.

The suspect also was shot after the gunfire erupted around 9:40 a.m. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood outside the 25th District police station, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown told reporters outside Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The suspect fired multiple gunshots at police during the arrest, Brown said, striking several officers.

One officer suffered a gunshot wound to his chin and neck, and also was hit in his bulletproof vest, Brown said. A second officer was struck in the vest. A third officer suffered a gunshot wound to his hip. Two other officers suffered chest pains and were hospitalized.

The first officer was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Dr. Stephen Kingsley, a trauma surgeon, told reporters the officer was given a breathing tube and doctors were working to stabilize him.

The four other officers were being treated at Loyola Hospital, Brown said. The suspect was taken to Stoger Hospital for treatment.

Brown emphasized the dangers all Chicago police officers experience every day while protecting the city’s residents.

“When they leave home, they leave their loved ones and put these stars on and risk everything, they risk everything protecting all of us,” he said.

Brown said the shooting is under investigation and more details would be released at a later time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.