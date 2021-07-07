Chicago concealed carry holder shoots gunman who killed 1, injured 2 others, police say

A concealed carry holder shot a gunman who police say opened fire at Fourth of July partygoers in the Chicago area over the weekend, killing a woman and injuring two others.

The suspect, Calvin Gonnigan, 34, is in police custody. Police say he shot at a group in Austin around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, striking 45-year-old Janina Ford in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, ages 32 and 50, also suffered gunshot wounds, police said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

After the two men were shot, a man, 49, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, opened fire, striking Gonnigan in both arms and hip, police and prosecutors stated.

Gonnigan allegedly shot Ford after he himself was wounded, the paper said. She was trying to render aid to one of the victims who was shot 10 times and listed in critical condition.

Gonnigan was treated at a local area hospital and was taken into custody. He is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to police.

On Wednesday, prosecutors alleged that Gonnigan was angry because he was asked to stop shooting his gun in the air as children played outside, the Sun-Times reported.

The suspect has prior convictions, including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated robbery, prosecutors said.

Austin is about 8 miles west of downtown Chicago.