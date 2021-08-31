Chicago police investigate latest carjackings after 2 ride share drivers attacked with Tasers hours apart

Chicago police are investigating two separate carjacking incidents that happened just an hour apart within the same four-mile radius Monday night. Both involved ride share drivers being attacked with Tasers and forced out of their vehicles, as a pair of male suspects drove off.

The first incident happened when two male suspects entered a black Toyota Highlander in Logan Square in the 2900 block of North Sawyer Avenue, and just before 10 p.m., one of them deployed a Taser on a 56-year-old ride share driver. The victim got out of the vehicle, and the suspects then drove off.

CHICAGO POLICE INVESTIGATE VIDEOS OF WHITE OFFICER CONFRONTING BLACK WOMAN WALKING DOG

The victim was not injured and refused medical treatment. It’s unclear whether the same suspects were responsible for a similar attack an hour later about four miles away in in East Garfield Park.

Police said a 37-year-old man working as a ride share driver was Tased in the neck around 11:18 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Ohio Street after two male passengers got into his gray Toyota Camry. The driver got out of the vehicle, and the two suspects drove off westbound, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Detectives from Area Five and Area Four continue to investigate the incidents. No one was immediately arrested or taken into custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago police Supt. David Brown said Monday that there have been 911 carjacking arrests made so far this year within three categories. Of those 911, 218 categorize as vehicular hijacking, 258 were over the possession of a stolen vehicle, and 442 categorize as criminal trespass to vehicle.