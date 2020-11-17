Chicago 5-year-old boy shot in the head by stray bullet

Chicago police are searching for an SUV possibly used by a gunman who shot a 5-year-old boy in the head with a stray bullet Monday evening as he was playing with an iPad inside a home.

The child was on a couch around 7:30 p.m. when an SUV drove by the home on the 200 block of West 115th Street and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The child was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery. He remains in critical condition.

The boy was one of 23 people shot throughout the city Monday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The shooting is similar to that of Amaria Jones, a 13-year-old Chicago girl who was killed by a stray bullet in June as she was dancing in her living room.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was in a home — just as Amaria was,” community activist Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef told the newspaper. “We’re trying to show this is a real problem — children being murdered in gun violence.”