Chicago bulldog rescue refuses CDC order to relinquish puppies found abandoned in airport warehouse

A Chicago-based dog rescue has refused government orders to return bulldog puppies that were left stranded in an airport warehouse in August.

Chicago French Bulldog Rescue announced last week on Facebook that its attorneys had received orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the 15 puppies that the group was caring for must be turned over “to the same warehouse and airlines that neglected them before.”

Late Sunday – two days after the group first revealed the CDC’s orders – an attorney for the rescue announced they were refusing.

“Out of ongoing concern by Chicago French Bulldog Rescue for the health and welfare of the 15 puppies rescued from a warehouse at O’Hare International Airport, I have informed all relevant agencies of the government and Royal Jordanian Airlines earlier today that the rescue will not be turning over the 15 French bulldog puppies to anyone tomorrow, Monday at 9:00 am,” said R. Tamara de Silva, an attorney for the group.

At the end of August, 20 dogs – initially believed to be 18 – were discovered abandoned in a Chicago O’Hare International Airport warehouse for roughly three days, according to previous reports.

Officials said the dogs were shipped to the United States from Russia with forged papers to get around limits on the number of dogs any one person can import.

Officers found 16 French bulldogs delivered by Royal Jordanian Airlines in small cages, covered in feces and urine, without water or food. One dog was dead and a second one died later.

The puppies were denied entry into the U.S. after a CDC representative judged they were below the age requirement of four months, Chicago French Bulldog Rescue spokeswoman Mary Scheffke told the Associated Press.

The bulldogs have received proper vaccinations and are able to be quarantined, Scheffke said.

