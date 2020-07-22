Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Chicago
Published

Chicago-area woman, 21, fatally stabbed boyfriend, 23, authorities say

A knife was recovered at the crime scene, police say

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Chicago-area woman is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Wednesday after being arrested for fatally stabbing her boyfriend, authorities said Tuesday.

Jacqueline Mora, 21, of Zion, a northern suburb, faces first-degree murder charges after allegedly plunging a knife into the chest of Greagory Gilmore, 23, of Waukegan, Zion police told FOX 32 of Chicago.

NORTH CAROLINA BUDDHIST MONK KILLED BY STRAY BULLET WHILE KNEELING IN PRAYER

Jacqueline More, 21, of Zion, Ill., is charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, authorities say. (Zion Police Department)

Jacqueline More, 21, of Zion, Ill., is charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, authorities say. (Zion Police Department)

Gilmore was found unresponsive with a puncture wound when police found him around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the report. A knife was recovered at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man was declared dead at a hospital after being transported there, FOX 32 reported.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.

Trending in US