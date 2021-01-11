Chicago-area shooting outside UPS facility leaves 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

At least two people were fatally shot Monday in the employee parking lot of a Chicago-area UPS facility, in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. on Monday, where they found a man and woman lying on the ground and unresponsive outside the facility in Hodgkins, Ill., located about 17 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.

The two suspects were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A black-semiautomatic handgun was found near one of them, according to authorities.

"There is no evidence to suggest any continuing threat to the public," the Hodgkins Police Department wrote in a news release. "The incident is being investigated as a murder/suicide."

The their identities have not been released pending family notification, police said. Investigators determined the female suspect was a UPS employee.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred this afternoon, and we are cooperating with the responding authorities," UPS spokesman Matthew O’Connor told the Chicago Sun-Times in an emailed statement.

The sorting facility employs around 11,000 people, according to the paper. The facility is located in the Village of Hodgkins, which has a population of roughly 1,800 people.

Police called it a "tragic and shocking incident." No other UPS employees were injured, authorities said.