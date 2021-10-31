Chicago area mass shooting at Halloween party leaves 2 dead, more than a dozen injured, police say

A suburban Chicago Halloween house party turned deadly early Sunday when two people were killed and more than a dozen were injured by gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

A patrol sergeant with the Will County Sheriff’s Office heard 10 to 12 gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. in Joliet Township, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The sergeant went to the area of gunfire and observed more than 100 people fleeing a house party. He then proceeded on foot to the area of Jackson Street and Grinton Avenue, where he believed the gunfire originated.

Fleeing witnesses told the officer that the shooting occurred in the backyard of the home at 1018 E. Jackson Street.

Additional officers arrived and found victims in the backyard and at nearby homes, and more shots were heard nearby, authorities said.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said more than a dozen people were hospitalized. Two were confirmed dead and four others were seriously hurt as a result of injuries sustained at the party.

Police estimated about 200 people attended a Halloween party at the home and that the shooting occurred outside near a DJ booth set up in the backyard.

Authorities said it appeared the shooting happened from "an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd."

Witnesses told police they believed there were two shooters.

Fox News has reached out to the sheriff’s office seeking additional information on the suspects.

"This investigation is in its early stages, and Will County Sheriff's Office personnel are still on scene preserving the crime scene and collecting evidence," the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are asking anyone with relevant information about the shootings to contact Detective Danielle Strohm at 815-727-8574 or dstrohm@willcosheriff.org

Joliet Township is about 45 miles southwest of Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.