Accidental Chicago apartment shooting leaves 13-year-old dead, 17-year-old arrested

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful assault with a weapon in connection to the accidental, fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Chicago on Wednesday, authorities said.

The assistant state's attorney denied additional charges against the unnamed 17-year-old after they determined the incident to be an accident, the Chicago Police Department told Fox News.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 13-year-old victim as Isaac Jordan, as FOX 32 Chicago first reported.

The boy was inside an apartment unit on the 5200 block of West Byron Street near Portage Park when the suspect apparently shot him in the chest, FOX 32 reported.

He was then transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and placed in custody after police recovered his weapon. No additional court information about the minor suspect was available at the time of publication, police said.

An investigation into the incident by Area Five detectives is ongoing.