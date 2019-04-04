Chelsea Manning moved out of solitary confinement after 4 weeks, reps say; was jailed for refusing to testify

Chelsea Manning has been transferred to general jail population after a judge found her in contempt of court last month for refusing to go before a grand jury probing WikiLeaks, her representatives said Thursday.

The update on Manning came via her Twitter account, which appears to have been actively managed during her time behind bars.

“After 28 days in so-called ‘administrative segregation’ (solitary confinement), Chelsea has finally been moved into general population at Truesdale Detention Center,” her account tweeted.

Her team went on to extend Manning’s appreciation for those who supported her and urged her followers to donate money so her legal team can keep working on her case.

“Chelsea is extremely grateful for everyone's support. While this is a big win, there's still a road ahead to get her out of jail,” they tweeted. “Please donate to Chelsea's legal fund so her lawyers can continue to work on her appeal and bring her home.”

Manning, a former U.S. Army analyst, was taken into custody in March after she said in a hearing that she did not intend to testify before a federal grand jury. The judge ordered Manning to remain in jail until she testifies or until the grand jury concludes its work.

Earlier this week, Manning’s legal team filed a motion with a federal appeals court in Virginia, fighting for her to be released on bail while the judge’s jail order is appealed.

Manning previously served seven years in prison for leaking military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks before then-President Obama commuted her sentence.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.