Odd News
'Suspicious' Chef Boyardee can on wheels leads Chicago cops to shut down street

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A Chicago street was shut down on Tuesday after cops spotted a "suspicious package" that turned out to be an educational — and tasty — school project.

The package that spooked police officers turned out to be an odd contraption: a can of beef Chef Boyardee ravioli and a thin green wire taped to a set of wheels.

Investigators briefly shut down both State Street and Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line train, which ran underground, WBBM-TV reported.

A spokesperson for DePaul University, which is located in Chicago, told the news outlet that a design student was responsible for the can-on-wheels, served as a prototype of a vehicle created for a class assignment.

