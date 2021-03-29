George Floyd: The numbers behind the Derek Chauvin trial and the nationwide protests

The murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with the death of George Floyd, is underway.

Here is a Fox News roundup of the important statistics related to the Chauvin trial, the events surrounding Floyd's death and the nationwide protests that followed:

LIVE UPDATES: DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL BEGINS TODAY

The incident

$20

George Floyd used a $20 to buy cigarettes at Cup Foods, a convenience store in Minneapolis. Police arrived after a convenience store clerk called 911, saying it was a counterfeit bill.

8 minutes, 46 seconds

Video of the incident shows Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, as Floyd told officers at the scene he could not breathe and that he feared for his life.

May 25, approx. 9:25 p.m.

Floyd was pronounced dead on May 25 at approximately 9:25 p.m., around an hour after Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's neck. The medical examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide – although he also said he found a "pretty high" level of fentanyl in Floyd's system.

DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL JURORS: WHO ARE THEY?

George Floyd Protests

At least 15 million people across the United States protested in the weeks following George Floyd’s death

George Floyd Square operation

George Floyd Square, a so-called autonomous zone in Minneapolis covering six blocks, has been operating for 307 days.

Victims of nationwide protests

At least 18 people, including eight African Americans, have died as a result of nationwide protests and riots following George Floyd’s death.

WHO IS DEREK CHAUVIN ATTORNEY ERIC NELSON?

Monetary damage as a result of George Floyd protests, riots

According to a local economic development official, the monetary damage as a result of protests and riots in the Minneapolis area amounts to at least $350 million.

Total cost of riots and civil disorders

According to Axios, the total costs of the riots and civil disorders following Floyd's death is estimated to cost between $1 billion and $2 billion. Axios noted the insured losses to the insurance industry nationally is "more than any other violent demonstrations in recent history."

WHO IS MATTHEW FRANK? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL PROSECUTOR

Civil lawsuit settlement between George Floyd's family, Minneapolis

The city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family.

Derek Chauvin's trial

The criminal trial of Derek Chauvin is expected to last 2-4 weeks

Derek Chauvin trial jurors

The Chauvin trial includes 12 jurors and 2 alternates. Eight White jurors, including the two alternates, and six Black or multiracial jurors sit on the panel.

DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL: WHO IS JUST PETER CAHILL?

Chauvin jail time if convicted

If convicted of second degree murder, Derek Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison.

Second-degree murder in Minnesota can be "intentional" or "unintentional." Meanwhile, third-degree murder would require a lower standard of proof than second-degree. To win a conviction, prosecutors would have to show only that Floyd’s death was caused by an act that was obviusly dangerous, though not necessarily a felony. That would result in a maximum sentence of 25 years.

However, there are caveats. Chauvin has no criminal history, which means he could likely end up serving about 12 1/2 years whether he is convicted of second or third-degree murder.

Manslaughter, the least serious charge but also the one with the lowest burden of proof, means a maximum of just 10 years behind bars if convicted. For those seeking justice in Floyd’s death, anything less than murder is likely to feel like injustice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Policing

Unarmed Black men killed by police in 2020

18 unarmed Black men were shot and killed by police in 2020, compared to 24 White people, 8 Hispanic, 2 Other and 3 Unknown people shot by police over the same period.

Black people represent 32.7% of people shot and killed by police over 2020, but represent 13.4% of the overall population.

According to a study published by the National Academy of Sciences, Black men are estimated to be 2.5 times more likely than white men to be killed by police during their lifetime.

Impact on police

About 40 Minneapolis police officers retired and 120 officers took a leave of absence last year following the Floyd protests and riots, nearly 20% of the police department's roughly 840 officers.

According to Newsday, NYPD data revealed at least 2,500 officers retired by the end of 2020, an increase of 72% over 2019.

An anaylsis by advocacy group Interrupting Criminalization, part of the Barnard Center for Research on Women, found the total amount of direct cuts in funding of U.S. police departments in 2020 budget votes amounted to $840 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report