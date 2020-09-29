Charlotte, N.C., officers linked to Black man's in-custody death resign ahead of video release: reports

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and one sergeant in North Carolina have resigned following their involvement in the arrest of a Black man who later died while in custody, according to reports.

Their departures came days before a video showing the detainee suffering from health issues while in custody is set to be publicly released,

All five law enforcement officers had been cited for termination over the January death of Harold Easter, who died three days after his arrest. The officers had been on administrative leave, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The video is expected to be released Thursday.

None of them face criminal charges over the incident, according to WCNC-TV in Charlotte.

Before resigning, the officers were due to speak at hearings before Charlotte’s Civil Service Board.

The officers resigned over the last week, according to WCNC and the Observer, both of which cited sources with knowledge of the situation.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather called the video, which reportedly shows Easter suffering heart problems and a seizure while shackled to the floor of the police interview room, “extremely troubling.”

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said he had considered involuntary manslaughter charges in the case but said there wasn’t evidence beyond a reasonable doubt, WCNC reported.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the officers were cited for termination for not following policy and getting medical attention to Easter sooner, according to the Observer.

"The sergeant and the officers had intimate knowledge that Mr. Easter had ingested and swallowed cocaine during the traffic stop," Jennings previously said. "Additionally, the internal investigation determined Mr. Easter was left unattended inside an interview room for more than 20 minutes. At that time, he was clearly in need of medical attention."

The officers reportedly didn't give Easter medical aid until after he had a seizure and lost consciousness.

Easter died in a hospital on Jan. 26.