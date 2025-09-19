Move Back
Charlie Kirk memorial service at Arizona's State Farm Stadium: Photos
Photos from Charlie Kirk's memorial service held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona capture meaningful moments from the commemorative event honoring his memory.
- Color guard walks past a portrait of Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium.read more
- People stand as they listen to the national anthem at the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk Sept. 21, 2025.read more
- Two people poke out from under placards before the start of the memorial.read more
- A man sings during a worship song before the start of the memorial.read more
- People stand for the singing of the national anthem.read more
- Dan Beazley carries a cross inside the stadium.read more
- Philanthropist Rebecca Dunn speaks.read more
- Charlie Kirk's former Chief of Staff Mikey McCoy makes a speech.read more
- An attendee waves an American flag.read more
