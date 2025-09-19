Go Back
    Charlie Kirk memorial service at Arizona's State Farm Stadium: Photos

    Photos from Charlie Kirk's memorial service held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona capture meaningful moments from the commemorative event honoring his memory.

  • Charlie Kirk memorial service
    Color guard walks past a portrait of Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium.
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images
  • Mourners at Charlie Kirk memorial service
    People stand as they listen to the national anthem at the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk Sept. 21, 2025. 
    Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty
  • Mourners at Charlie Kirk memorial service
    Two people poke out from under placards before the start of the memorial.
    John Locher/AP
  • Mourners at Charlie Kirk memorial service
    A man sings during a worship song before the start of the memorial.
    Ross D. Franklin/AP
  • Mourners at Charlie Kirk memorial service
    People stand for the singing of the national anthem.
    John Locher/AP
  • Dan Beazley carries a cross inside the stadium.
    Dan Beazley carries a cross inside the stadium.
    John Locher/AP
  • Speakers at Charlie Kirk memorial service
    Philanthropist Rebecca Dunn speaks.
    Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty
  • Speakers at Charlie Kirk memorial service
    Charlie Kirk's former Chief of Staff Mikey McCoy makes a speech.
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images
  • Mourner waves a flag at Charlie Kirk Memorial Service
    An attendee waves an American flag.
    Getty
