Charleston anti-mask demonstrators tape face coverings on door of City Hall

Demonstrators in Charleston, S.C., protested the city’s recently extended mask mandate by taping face coverings to the door of City Hall Saturday.

On March 9, Charleston city officials voted to extend coronavirus mandates through April 14, including mask requirements, despite some residents calling for the ordinance to be lifted.

Demonstrations protesting the year-long mask mandates have popped up around the country, and a group called "Unmask Charleston," have joined the recent calls for a return to normalcy, first reported a local CBS reporter on twitter.

The group of 50-75 protestors marched in a permitted demonstration from Charleston’s Customs House to City Hall Saturday, with what police said was a "peaceful" event, reported local news outlet WCBD News 2.

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said wearing a mask is instrumental in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

IDAHO PARENTS AND KIDS BURN MASKS IN FRONT OF STATE CAPITOL

President Biden has repeatedly called on all Americans to wear a mask for the first 100 days of his administration, until enough Americans have been able to receive the vaccine and the country can build heard immunity.

But despite warnings of a potential fourth spike in cases due emerging variants of the coronavirus, six states have already lifted their statewide mandates.

Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Texas and Wyoming have removed mask requirements, and Alabama is expected to remove it’s face covering mandate come April.

Earlier this month, Biden accused Republican leadership of "Neanderthal thinking" after Mississippi and Texas became the first states to reject CDC warnings.

"We've been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough [vaccines] for every American, to get every adult American to get a shot," Biden told reporters from the White House on March 4. "The last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday, the U.S. administered 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, well ahead of the president’s original goal to meet the pledge by his 100th day in office.

Biden has said the U.S. will have 300 million vaccines by the end of May -- enough doses to vaccinate nearly the entire country.