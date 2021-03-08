Charges permanently dropped against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend for shooting officer the night she was killed

Charges have been permanently dismissed with prejudice against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, who shot a police officer during the deadly raid that killed Taylor, according to reports.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens in Kentucky signed an order on Monday permanently closing the criminal case against Kenneth L. Walker. Stevens’ order dismissed the 2020 indictment against Walker with prejudice, meaning it can’t be reconsidered.

Taylor was fatally shot by police who burst through her door with a narcotics warrant on March 13, 2020. She and Walker had settled in for the night when police arrived and knocked down the door. Walker said he thought an intruder was breaking in and he fired a single shot that struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh.

"I'm not naive enough to believe that, A, maybe Kenneth Walker didn't hear us, or B, that [attorneys] couldn't convince one out of 12 people that he didn't hear us," Mattingly said in October.

Mattingly recovered from the leg wound and remains on the Louisville police department.

A motion from Walker’s attorney asking for the permanent dismissal under Kentucky's "stand your ground" provisions said Walker "acted in self-defense and that he did not know that police were on the other side of the door."

Prosecutors dismissed an attempted murder of a police officer charge against Walker in May, about two months after Taylor’s death. But prosecutors left open the opportunity to revisit the charge against Walker if new evidence surfaced.

Two other officers who fired shots at Taylor’s apartment have been dismissed from the department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.