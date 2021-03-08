Expand / Collapse search
Breonna Taylor
Published

Charges permanently dropped against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend for shooting officer the night she was killed

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens in Kentucky signed an order on Monday permanently closing the criminal case against Kenneth L. Walker.

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Daniel Cameron responds to Breonna Taylor’s family seeking to reopen caseVideo

Daniel Cameron responds to Breonna Taylor’s family seeking to reopen case

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron responds to Breonna Taylor's family's attorney on 'Fox &amp; Friends.'

Charges have been permanently dismissed with prejudice against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, who shot a police officer during the deadly raid that killed Taylor, according to reports.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens in Kentucky signed an order on Monday permanently closing the criminal case against Kenneth L. Walker. Stevens’ order dismissed the 2020 indictment against Walker with prejudice, meaning it can’t be reconsidered.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, June 25, 2020.  (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Taylor was fatally shot by police who burst through her door with a narcotics warrant on March 13, 2020. She and Walker had settled in for the night when police arrived and knocked down the door. Walker said he thought an intruder was breaking in and he fired a single shot that struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh.

BREONNA TAYLOR DEATH: LOUISVILLE POLICE DOCUMENTS SHINE LIGHT INTO INVESTIGATION DETAILS 

"I'm not naive enough to believe that, A, maybe Kenneth Walker didn't hear us, or B, that [attorneys] couldn't convince one out of 12 people that he didn't hear us," Mattingly said in October.

Mattingly recovered from the leg wound and remains on the Louisville police department.

Grand jury recordings released in Breonna Taylor case Video

A motion from Walker’s attorney asking for the permanent dismissal under Kentucky's "stand your ground" provisions said Walker "acted in self-defense and that he did not know that police were on the other side of the door."

Prosecutors dismissed an attempted murder of a police officer charge against Walker in May, about two months after Taylor’s death. But prosecutors left open the opportunity to revisit the charge against Walker if new evidence surfaced.

Kentucky AG responds to personal attacks over Breonna Taylor caseVideo

Two other officers who fired shots at Taylor’s apartment have been dismissed from the department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

