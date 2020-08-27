Charges against Kyle Rittenhouse formally filed in Kenosha shootings

A 17-year-old suspected of fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., and injuring a third was hit with more criminal charges Thursday.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, which include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, all felonies, according to court records obtained by Fox News.

If convicted of intentional homicide, he could face a mandatory life sentence.

Investigators said Rittenhouse was armed with a Smith and Wesson AR-15 style rifle during Tuesday's protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Cellphone footage shows the shooter being chased into a used car lot by someone, before shots are heard and the person is seen on the ground. The shooter then runs down the street where he is chased by several people shouting that he just shot someone. He stumbles after being approached by several more people and fires, killing another man and injuring a third.

Rittenhouse's attorney, Lin Wood, said his client acted in self-defense.

"I think any average citizen would know self-defense when they see it," Wood told Fox News. "This young man was attacked. He was attacked with what was clearly lethal force. He had the right to defend himself."

John Pierce, another attorney representing Rittenhouse, told Fox News his legal team will prove self-defense and "will obtain justice for Kyle no matter how hard the fight or how long it takes."

Rittenhouse was arrested Wednesday in Antioch, Ill., where he lives, hours after the chaos that unfolded the night before. He is being held in the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center pending extradition to Wisconsin.

The New York Post reports that the teenager dedicated his social media to law enforcement and guns.

The men killed were Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, and Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, about 15 miles west of the city. A third man, George Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, Wis., was wounded and is recovering.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin and its national chapter called for the resignation of Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis over the law enforcement response to demonstrations, which have led to businesses being vandalized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.