©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Charges dropped against former MLB star Lenny Dykstra

Associated Press

ELIZABETH, N.J. – A judge has dropped drug and terroristic threat charges filed against former Major League baseball player Lenny Dykstra after an altercation with an Uber driver.

A judge dismissed the charges Friday after Dykstra pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $125.

Dykstra says he is "happy this chapter of my life is behind me."

The three-time All-Star, who was a member of the New York Mets' 1986 championship team, said the driver tried to kidnap him after he asked to change the trip's destination.

The driver told police Dykstra held a gun to his head, though no weapon was found.

The driver tells NJ.com that Dykstra has "admitted to what he did in my car."

A kidnapping complaint filed against the driver is pending.